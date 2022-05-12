Green Award: Vodafone recognizes Stonebwoy for promoting environmental sustainability

CEO of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai presenting the award to Stonebwoy

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Leading telecommunication company, Vodafone Ghana has honored Ghanaian dancehall singer, Livingston Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy with the ‘Vodafone Green Award’ at the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) held on Saturday, 7th May 2022.

The Vodafone Green Awards recognize and support musicians who champion environmental awareness and sustainability through their music. Stonebwoy received a recognition plaque and a sum of GHS 10,000 with his song ‘Greedy Men’ which discusses socio-economic challenges that affect communities including weak leadership, illegal mining, corruption, and child labor.



Presenting the award at the VGMAs, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai encouraged musicians to begin using their craft to promote inclusion for all, a digital society, and the protection of our environment.



“At Vodafone, we believe that our collective efforts can help improve the environment, save our planet, and ultimately better our lives. It is with this objective that we initiated this award to empower and recognize artists who are using their craft to promote the protection of the environment. I, therefore, encourage each and everybody to support the preservation of our environment in any way we can and I am certain that embarking on this journey, we can go further together.”



“We can all make Ghana and the world at large a better place if influencers such as musicians also add their voices and resources. Therefore, let us all begin using our crafts to promote inclusion for all, a digital society, and the protection of our environment”, she added.

On his part, the dancehall singer thanked Vodafone Ghana for introducing this category to reward musicians who have the vision to support the socio-economic growth of Ghana.



“Thank you, Vodafone Ghana, for sponsoring such a category. I am particularly very happy about this award because it means so much to me. I invested a lot of resources to shoot a video and make this song in order to add my voice to the negative effects of illegal mining. Thank you, Vodafone,”.



The 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) took place over the weekend from the 6th of May 2022 to the 7th of May,2022 at the Grand Arena in Accra.



