Green Baker announces debut album, releases first single, 'Mr. Right'

Green Bakerrr Green Baker

Tue, 25 Oct 2022

Highlight Music signee, songwriter, and producer, Green Baker is journeying his way up. The Nigerian musician has announced the release of his debut album, ‘Mr. Right’.

Prior to the album release scheduled for November 4, 2022, Green Baker officially released a self-produced single from his album titled ‘Mr. Right’ which is also the lead single of the album.

‘Mr. Right’ is a revolutionary song that tackles the political brouhaha in the African continent. The song also commemorates the second anniversary of the viral ‘End SARS’ protest, a protest which was aimed at ending police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria. Green Baker voiced his anger at politicians who make promises prior to elections and fail to fulfill them after gaining power on this project.

According to Green Baker, he gets his songwriting inspiration during the production of his instrumentals and that was what inspired the composition of ‘Mr. Right’. “I usually receive inspiration on what to sing on the instrumental, like the instrumental is speaking to me,” he stated.

Listen to ‘Mr. Right’ on Audiomack below and anticipate for the album.

