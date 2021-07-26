‘Greetings from Abroad’ wasn’t an income generating business – Awindor reveals

Television Presenter, Nana Adwoa Awindor

Ghanaian television host, Nana Adwoa Awindor, has disclosed that her show ‘Greetings from Abroad’ wasn’t an income-generating business.

In an interview with Agyemang Prempeh on Legends on TV XYZ, the Queen mother said she did not make money from the TV show that got Ghanaians glued to GTV during weekends in the 90s.



“My job was to produce documentaries, greetings was a social thing; it’s our social responsibility to the community and to Ghana.”



“So greetings wasn’t an income-generating business…it was a social work and is still a social work,” the Nkosuohemaa of Afigya Kwabre added.



“When we went out for greetings… everybody is hearing me and they are seeing me we don’t charge anybody to do greetings,” she clarified.



She stated she never charged any Ghanaian to be captured and send their greetings to loved ones back home.



“Anyone who claims I charged him or her should say it on social media,” Nana Awindor dared.

She acknowledged the support of then Ghana Airways that flew them outside the country.



“If Ghana airways gives you a ticket and you get to New York they are done with you; if you have to walk to Chicago or to New Jersey you have to make that provision by yourself.



“… So those days, it’s the benevolence of Ghanaians, our families, and friends who were taking us from one point to another, so it wasn’t too much of we want money,” the entertainer claimed.



In 2013, Nana Awindor was elected the First President of the Continental Executive Board of the African Queens and Women Cultural Leaders Network.



She is a member of the Ghana National Union of Queenmothers (Women Traditional Leaders).