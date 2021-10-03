Groom 'abandons' wife to dance with female guest at their wedding reception

• Twitter is on fire over a groom who abandoned his wedded wife for another woman

A video circulating on Twitter has shown a groom dancing with a female guest at his wedding instead of his newly wedded wife.



The video, which has gone viral on social media, with varied opinions, shows the lady winding and shaking her waist while the groom hurriedly leaves his wife to go and catch a bit of the action during their wedding reception.



While this goes on, friends of the groom and other wedding guests are seen cheering him on while his wife looked on seemingly dejected.

The bride, who appeared to be uncomfortable after her husband ‘abandoned' her to go and dance with another woman, eventually made her way to the dance floor, after which her husband left his 'dancing partner' to join her.



Twitter has since been going berserk over the viral video.



See some reactions from Twitter below:





Imagine your husband dancing with another woman on your Wedding so you also get up to dance and they have to signal him to pay attention to you eiiiii. I want better for her ???????????? https://t.co/mHhTXDfa15 — Akpene (@_akpet) October 3, 2021

Lmao e reach him bride turn e dey dance legwork. Oluwa take the wheel — Joel (@J0R_EL_) October 3, 2021

So because I’m getting married, I can’t dance with my girlfriend? — JUST SHERLOCK ♟ (@Ntiamoah_Locked) October 3, 2021