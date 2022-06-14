2
Groom angrily beats wife during wedding after she won a game

Groom Beats Wife Groom beats his wife during wedding

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

A video of the horrifying moment a groom beat his new wife at their wedding has been shared online. The wedding happened in Uzbekistan, and during the event, the new couple were on stage at their wedding reception when the toastmaster made them take part in a competition.

The bride won the game, and when the groom realised he had lost, he angrily struck her hard on the back of the head with his fist.

The shocked bride put her hand to her head before she lifted her white wedding dress from the floor and was led off the stage by two other women. The groom remained on the stage as if nothing had happened, staring out across the silenced crowd who, moments before, were cheering the couple on.

Meanwhile, the best man standing alongside the groom also appeared to be smiling before fidgeting nervously with his phone.

Watch the video below

