0
Menu
Entertainment

Growth comes with sacrifices – Patricia Sappor

Patricia Sappor 4.png Former president of the Chattered Institute of Bankers, Patricia Sappor

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Immediate past president of the Chattered Institute of Bankers, Patricia Sappor, has charged the youth to be prepared to make sacrifices if they want to achieve enviable success in their careers.

She advised the youth to know what they want at any point in time, putting in the efforts to see to the realization of that dream of theirs. “I think you should know what you want at any point in time, understanding that growth comes with a lot of sacrifices. I had to make the sacrifices personally in terms of energy, money, time etc.”

With over 22 years working with Ecobank, she describes the work environment as one which compels passion and dedication.

“At Ecobank, the passion to get the work done and achieve set goals compels staff to be over and above for them. I made a lot of sacrifices and always had to make a suitcase ready for travel at any time. So, my life was literally in the air at all time and that was some of the sacrifices I made,” he told Rev Erskine on Y107.9FM’s YLeaderBoard Series.

Being away most of the time, the banker made sure to spend every time she was home with her family, creating unforgettable moments with them.

Big on honesty and integrity, RT. REV. MR.S Patricia Sappor advises her children to eschew these virtues.

“The bible speaks about how dishonest gains are lost in the twinkle of an eye. So, I tell my children that any advantage gained out of dishonesty will not favor them in the future.”

She advises the youth to be appreciative of all things and have a positive attitude towards life.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account