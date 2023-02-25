Guan residents pays Dumelo's filling fee

John Dumelo , Actor cum politician

Source: GNA

Some individuals and groups in the Guan District have presented a cash amount of GH¢5,500.00 to John Dumelo to pay his filing fee in the upcoming parliamentary primaries in the enclave.

The groups, made of Okada riders, farmers, traders and beneficiaries of John Dumelo’s benevolent works in the district, said they wanted him as their representative in Parliament after the 2024 elections.



John Dumelo, an actor, farmer and politician, contested the 2020 parliamentary elections at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.



His performance was one which was hailed by many political analysts although he failed to secure a seat in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Bulley Harrison, Caretaker of a factory being built by John Dumelo, received the token on behalf of the actor and promised to relay the information to him.



Dzamesi Lawrence, a leader of Okada riders in Likpe, said they called on the caretaker to present the token due to John Dumelo’s absence.

He said the developmental projects and lives touched on in the district formed the basis for their support.



Tsatsu Godwin, a resident of Lolobi, noted that John Dumelo’s representation of the area in Parliament would give the area the development it needed for years.



Miss Abdullah Salamatu, a trader, said Mr Dumelo had a lot of plans for the youth and women, and it would be a disservice on their part to allow him to represent a different Constituency in Parliament.



She said John Dumelo’s commitment to seeing that everyone benefitted in society was there for all to see.



Ghana News Agency’s checks revealed that although the Party has opened nominations for the presidential and parliamentary aspirants, John Dumelo is yet to pick his nomination form as well as declare the Constituency.