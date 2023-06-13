1
Guinness confirms, awards Hilda Baci for world’s longest cooking marathon

Hilda Baci Jjj.png Nigerian Chief Hilda Baci holds World's Longest Record for cooking

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci has finally been awarded the Guinness record for the World’s longest cooking marathon.

Hilda Baci began her historic cooking marathon on Thursday 11 May, through to Monday, May 15 2023. Throughout the four days of cooking, the now-famous chef cooked over 100 pots of food.

According to Guinness World Records, after a thorough review of all relevant pieces of evidence, Hilda Baci has broken the record for the longest cooking marathon with a time of 93 hours, and 11 minutes, although she attempted to set the record for cooking for 100 hours, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.

Prior to Hilda Baci’s 93 hours, and 11 minutes of cooking, Lata Tondon of India had the longest record for cooking with 87 hours and 45 minutes in 2019.

Hilda’s motivation for embarking on this historic journey according to her was to “put Nigerian cuisine on the map” and “to inspire young African women to chase their dreams.”

