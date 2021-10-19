Gunshot prophecy: Shatta Wale’s mother intervened on his behalf – Jesus Ahuofe

Shatta Wale with his mother

The pastor at the center of the prophecy that dancehall artiste Shatta Wale will be shot on October 18, Stephen Akwasi, also known as Jesus Ahoufe, has revealed that the mother of the artiste intervened on her son's behalf to avert the tragedy.

According to Jesus Ahuofe, after the prophecy, Shatta Wale's mother has been engaging him in prayers to intercede on the son's behalf.



The pastor, on Accra100.5FM's mid-morning show 'Ayekoo Ayekoo' hosted by Nana Romeo on September 28, 2021, prophesied that some armed men will gun down Shatta Wale in the same manner South African Reggae star, Lucky Dube was killed.



Speaking on the same show on Tuesday, 19 October 2021, Jesus Ahuofe disclosed that Shatta Wale’s mother has not relented since the prophecy broke, adding that she took the initiative to call him and later visited his church for intercessory prayers for the artiste.



“Even this dawn, I was with the mother on the phone praying to the Lord to have some sympathy on Shatta Wale,” he said.



He commended the mother of the artiste for her bold step in having the life of her son saved.

Meanwhile, Jesus Ahuofe was picked up by the police at the forecourt of Accra100.5FM Tuesday morning.



His arrest is allegedly in connection with his prophecy.



Three men clad in mufti, with the driver in a police uniform, picked up the prophet while waiting to appear on the Ayekoo Ayekoo show.



He was whisked in a Pick up to the Police headquarters.