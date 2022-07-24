0
Guru announces his political ambition

Guru Rapper Fhd.png Rapper Guru

Sun, 24 Jul 2022

Lapaz Toyota hitmaker, Guru has declared himself a future politician and admits that he is in school to make this dream a reality.

The rapper Maradona Yeboah Adjei has been quiet on the musical front for some time. He has explained why he took a break and the reason for pursuing other ambitions.

Guru told 3Entertainment’s Natalie Baah that his occupation should not be a barrier to his advancement.

“To me, anything is conceivable...I don’t think I can limit my dreams to just music. Life is about more than just music.

“It’s conceivable,” he said, emphasizing the viability of pursuing a political career. So it is something I would like to do. There’s money to be made.

People are willing to spend millions of dollars just to get a seat, and your popularity makes it simpler. Having the appropriate qualifications will assist you to understand this profession in which you can operate, appraise, and impact lives.

“For example, if I became president right now, I would have no experience in administration.” So, how would I deal with it?

"So I’m studying statistics and then putting them to use. Give them everything I’ve got. So, eventually, I shall represent you,” he noted.

