Guru confesses on live radio

Guru

Rapper Guru, born Maradona Yeboah Adjei, has observed that as a young man, the only issue he is dealing with is promiscuity.

He revealed that he does not smoke and is not really heavy on alcohol compared to his peers.



But when it comes to women, he cannot control his unbridled libido.



Guru said even though he is not so good at chasing women, any woman that gives him the opportunity to sleep with her will never be rejected.

Guru was speaking to Accra-based OKAY FM when he made this known.



He said "I don’t smoke and even with drinking, I just started somewhere in 2016 and I’m not heavy on alcohol. However, my only evil is womanizing. I’m not so good at chasing ladies but if you give it to me on a silver platter, I will never reject it”.