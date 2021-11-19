Guys sometimes manipulate women into sending them nudes - Sex educationist

Sex educationist explains why people send nudes

He adds that men sometimes manipulate women



Women have been advised to resist the pressure



Sex educationist, Cosmos, has disclosed that women are guilt-tripped by their male partners into sending them nudes even when they don't want to.



He has admonished women to stick to their grounds especially when they do not feel safe with the idea of sending images of their naked bodies.



"A lot of these guys manipulate the girls, they guilt-trip them. These girls are doing it because they don't want to lose the guy and also the guy might be demanding. I have also met girls who just want to show their bodies off."

Cosmos told the host of Moans & Cuddles, Paulina Dedaa Opoku, that sending nudes comes with experience and stressed that it must be done well.



"If you are going to do it, do it right... if your nudes are to ever get leaked, if it's terrible it is a leak if it's nice it's a wallpaper. You see the energy you put into snaps and people look at it and say wow, put that same energy into that too."



Watch Moans&Cuddles below:



