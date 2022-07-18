Gyakie, Camidoh and others rock GPITP festival

Ghanaian musician, Camidoh

Source: GNA

It was a cosy outing for the hundreds of music-loving fans who thronged Trent Park in London for the 18th edition of the Ghana Party in the Park (GPTIP) music festival.

The festival, organized by Akwaaba UK, witnessed a celebration of Ghanaian music, food, and dance as music fans from all over the world gathered at the park to have a feel of Ghana's culture and arts.



Sensational female vocalist Gyakie ignited the show with some thrilling stagecraft, engaging fans with some of her hits in one of the best performances of the day.



Camidoh, arguably one of Ghana's hottest artistes, also had his turn on the stage, performing his global hit song "Sugarcane" with fans singing every stanza of the song.



The musical festival witnessed some nostalgic moments when Ofori Amponsah, K.K Fosu, and Kofi Nti climbed the stages to deliver some timeless hits.

It was a true celebration of Highlife music, as the music trio performed back-to-back hits in some memorable moments.



Other performers on the day included Kelyvn Boy, Darkovibes, and Sdyney, all of whom delivered some amazing performances at the concert.



This year's music and arts festival was preceded by "Expo Ghana", which took place on Thursday, July 14, 2022, as Ghanaian businesses explored opportunities with the diaspora community.



This year's GPITP festival was supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, GTA, Ghana Post, World Remit, Qatar Airways, TapTap Send, KGL, EximBank Ghana, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Taptap Send, and GREADA, among others.