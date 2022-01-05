Gyakie and Black Sherif tease fans with their collaboration

Gyakie and Black Sherif hint of a song release

Ghanaian songstress, Gaykie and Black Sherif are teasing their fans with their upcoming collaboration.

The fast-rising Ghanaian musicians were seen at the studio in a video available to Zionfelix.net.



They were captured jamming to the yet-to-be-released song.



Gyakie, Black Sherif, and the sound engineer’s body language show that the song will be a banger.

These young musicians got prominence in the Ghanaian music industry not long ago—but they are proving that they are ready for business.



Watch the video below…the sound was muted since the song has not been released



