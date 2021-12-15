Gyakie and father Nana Acheampong set to perform together

Nana Acheampong and Gyakie

Gyakie and Nana Acheampong to perform together this December



Ghanaian singer, Gyakie the daughter of legendary Highlife singer, Nana Acheampong has disclosed that she will be performing with her father for the first time this December.



Gyakie is set to thrill fans and music lovers at her concert this festive season.



The concert dubbed 'The Live Experience With Gyakie' will be held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.



The 'Forever' hitmaker in an earlier interview disclosed that her father, Nana Acheampong inspired her to do music, a career she has been thriving in.

“My dad has been an influence when it comes to my craft since I was a child. Because I got to see him perform, I got to see him backstage rehearsing with his band, I got to see how the fans were all over him, every time."



Announcing the news of the joint performance to her fans, Gyakie in a post sighted by GhanaWeb on Twitter mentioned that she was excited to get her father on board.



"Glad my dad (Nana Acheampong) and I will be performing for the first time on the 19th of December This will definitely be one for the books and I want all my fans to witness this," the post read.



Other Ghanaian artistes expected to grace the show includes Efya, Black Sherif and Kwesi Arthur.



