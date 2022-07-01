Gyakie announces sophomore EP ‘My Diary’

Gyakie

Gyakie has announced her next project, a mini-album aptly captioned “My Diary.”

The record will mark the Ghanaian sensation’s second significant studio compilation after “Seed”, which produced her colossal hit “Forever,” which was published in 2020.



The “My Diary” EP is expected to arrive later this summer on July 22 via her label Sony Music Entertainment.



The six-track project will reportedly receive guest contributions from notable artists and will also feature her most recent single, “Something,” which she released on June 9.



Meanwhile, she will release her second single, “For My Baby,” off the project later this week.

The Ghanaian afrobeats singer has been steadily rising to fame ever since she debuted in 2019 — but she admits she still has pinch-me moments every time she gets in front of her fans.



In an interview with Grammy on Herbal Tea & White Sofas, Gyakie elaborates on the kinds of treats she most often likes to munch on before a show.



Find Gyakie’s tweet officially announcing the project below.



