Gyakie attempts to clean her mess after communication blooper

Gyakie

After contradicting one of the organisers of the Global Citizen Festival on performance fee payment, Gyakie has in a matter of hours tweeted to correct the blunder she caused.

The musician had on the back of Kojo Poku’s statement that none of the artists billed for the event was paid a performance fee, said she was paid.



In an interview on 3FM, Kojo Poku, the Chief Executive Officer of Big Ideaz Consult, a local partner of the just-ended Global Citizen Festival in Accra, said “no artist was paid a performance fee for this. Everyone who mounted the stage did so out of the benevolence of their heart and the Global Citizen because it’s bigger than how much you’ll make out of a performance on that stage.”



Gyakie who granted an interview on the same channel gave a different narrative.



“Yes, everybody that was on the stage was obviously paid. The dancers, the choristers, the band. Everybody,” she said while responding in the affirmative that she was given what was due her.



“Yes. (full amount?) Absolutely. Every single person was paid.”

After publications were made courting discussions, the ‘Song Bird’ has moved to clarify her comments.



Her tweets sighted by GhanaWeb read: “How on earth do we have a big event like Global Citizen and you assume everything is completely free? People worked on it for days to make this successful. When I say we were paid and everyone on stage was paid I only meant that, there was investment in the performances.



“We all believed in the cause and the change it’ll bring hence agreeing to be a part of it. Yes Global Citizen did not pay us for our performances but invested in our performances and made sure the team was good and comfortable.”







What is the Global Citizen Festival?

Global Citizen Festival is an annual music festival where fans take actions toward ending extreme poverty in order to earn free tickets. The festivals bring together Global Citizens, artists, activists, world leaders, philanthropists, corporate leaders, and more, with one collective mission: End Extreme Poverty NOW.



Global Citizen Festival is timed to coincide with the UN General Assembly to leverage opportunities to get policy and financial commitments from government, corporate, and philanthropic leaders to defeat poverty, demand equity, and defend the planet.











