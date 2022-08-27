0
Gyakie awarded two platinum certifications in South Africa

69199482 Gyakie

Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Singer Gyakie has shared the news of both versions of her hit song ‘Forever’ receiving platinum certifications in South Africa.

On Thursday, 25 August, 2022, the Ghanaian artist, via a tweet, celebrated the milestone informing fans, “Forever Platinum in SA. Remix Double Platinum in SA.”

According to the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), a platinum mark is achieved when a song sells 20,000 units or more.

A double platinum is achieved after the sale of 40,000 units or more.

The Flip the Music artist, who is also an RCA Records signee, was presented with a plaque at the Sony Music Publishing office in Johannesburg, South Africa, to recognise her achievement.

‘Forever’ on Gyakie’s debut EP ‘Seed’ was released on Sunday, 7 August, 2020.

However, ‘Forever Remix’ featuring Nigeria’s Omah Lay was released on Wednesday, 31 March, 2021.

Gyakie’s latest effort is the 2022 EP called ‘My Diary’.

