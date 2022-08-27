Gyakie awarded two platinum certifications in South Africa

Gyakie

Singer Gyakie has shared the news of both versions of her hit song ‘Forever’ receiving platinum certifications in South Africa.

On Thursday, 25 August, 2022, the Ghanaian artist, via a tweet, celebrated the milestone informing fans, “Forever Platinum in SA. Remix Double Platinum in SA.”



According to the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), a platinum mark is achieved when a song sells 20,000 units or more.



A double platinum is achieved after the sale of 40,000 units or more.



The Flip the Music artist, who is also an RCA Records signee, was presented with a plaque at the Sony Music Publishing office in Johannesburg, South Africa, to recognise her achievement.

‘Forever’ on Gyakie’s debut EP ‘Seed’ was released on Sunday, 7 August, 2020.



However, ‘Forever Remix’ featuring Nigeria’s Omah Lay was released on Wednesday, 31 March, 2021.



Gyakie’s latest effort is the 2022 EP called ‘My Diary’.