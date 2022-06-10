0
Menu
Entertainment

Gyakie describes the bittersweet feeling of attraction on new single 'Something'

Gyakie22 Gyakie is a Ghanaian musician

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: Pep Junia

If you haven’t figured it out yet, Gyakie is not just a songbird but one that preaches love and all elements related to it. Her impressive run of hit singles and features prove this.

To add to the catalog, the new single titled ‘Something’ is an infectious Afrobeats song produced by Nigerian music producer, P.Priime.

It’s an easy anthem describing the often indescribable and heady feeling of being attracted to someone and the different emotions you feel. The song title is a perfect allusion to this as it summarizes that indescribable bittersweet feeling…that wordless one, as “something.”

Attraction makes one bold and Gyakie is deep into it as she admonishes her love interest: “it’s like I’m walking far away, baby don’t try me, come closer.”

In her trademark style of wrapping direct lyrics with infectious melodies, the Flip The Music artist sings suggestively in a commandeering tone telling her lover in no uncertain terms exactly how they make her feel and what she’s prepared to do to have them.

“Something” is a smooth Afrobeats fusion with enough bop to turn into a jam. The rhythm in the production is similar to that of the popular Ghanaian jama songs and if there’s anything the song is going to do, it will be relatable to anyone who listens to it.

Gyakie has been signed to Flip The Music, a Ghanaian-owned Record Label managed by Emmanuel “Mirror” Sedo since it was established. Under the label’s guidance, the Songbird has made an impact in the music space in Africa with her music, scoring a deal with Sony Music Entertainment West Africa/ RCA UK and Epic US and working on songs with big names such as Diplo, Serge Ibaka, the Major League DJz and more.

Source: Pep Junia
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere claps back at Togbe Afede
Sam George ‘teases’ as pro-LGBTQ+ billboard is pulled down
Adom-Otchere lives by his stomach – Togbe Afede jabs
Why Togbe Afede gave Adom-Otchere his BMW 7 series for his wedding
Dancehall giant Sonni Balli is dead
E-Levy and 'failed' John Mahama are our weapons for election 2024 - Nana Akomea
Businessman claims ownership of Medikal’s mansion; drags him, others to court
Confusion rocks NDC over Duffour’s Ahotor project
Captain Smart slams Adom-Otchere
Williams brothers hang out with their grand parents in Ghana