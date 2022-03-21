0
Gyakie graduates from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Gyakie Graduates.jpeg Gyakie in graduation sage

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gyakie shares stunning pictures on graduation day

Celebrities congratulate Gyakie

Gyakie's alluring caption on graduation day

Ghanaian Afro-pop sensation, Jackline Acheampong, known in the showbiz circles as Gyakie, has shared news of her graduation from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The 22-year-old singer who graduated in a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program shared an Instagram post on March 20, 2022, with the caption “The sound has graduated.”

Donned in a yellow two-piece attire with a sage that had an inscription of her name and the course she studied with a white boot to match.

‘The Songbird’ received over 1000 congratulatory comments on her post for achieving a huge milestone in her education.

In a message from Efia Odo read, “Yes baby girl!! Woman of substance” while Fameye added, “Big congratulations.”

“I love you you're my favourite artist” with fire and lots of heart emojis, a social media user who couldn't hold his excitement commented.

Gyakie, born to Ghanaian High Life legend Nana Acheampong, Gyakie has paved her way through music and made a name for herself.

In August 2020, she released a five-track EP, titled “Seed” featuring her song “Forever”, a song that was her claim to fame landing her airplay and topping spots on charts in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.

