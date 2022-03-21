Gyakie graduates from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Gyakie in graduation sage

Gyakie shares stunning pictures on graduation day

Celebrities congratulate Gyakie



Gyakie's alluring caption on graduation day



Ghanaian Afro-pop sensation, Jackline Acheampong, known in the showbiz circles as Gyakie, has shared news of her graduation from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



The 22-year-old singer who graduated in a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program shared an Instagram post on March 20, 2022, with the caption “The sound has graduated.”



Donned in a yellow two-piece attire with a sage that had an inscription of her name and the course she studied with a white boot to match.



‘The Songbird’ received over 1000 congratulatory comments on her post for achieving a huge milestone in her education.

In a message from Efia Odo read, “Yes baby girl!! Woman of substance” while Fameye added, “Big congratulations.”



“I love you you're my favourite artist” with fire and lots of heart emojis, a social media user who couldn't hold his excitement commented.



Gyakie, born to Ghanaian High Life legend Nana Acheampong, Gyakie has paved her way through music and made a name for herself.



In August 2020, she released a five-track EP, titled “Seed” featuring her song “Forever”, a song that was her claim to fame landing her airplay and topping spots on charts in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.



