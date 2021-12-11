Gyakie is the most liked Ghanaian female entertainer on Twitter in 2021

Gyakie

According to Twitter, Gyakie is the only female artist to feature on the top 10 Ghanaian musicians whose tweets received the most likes.

Afrobeats songstress Jackline Acheampong has beat her colleagues to enjoy the number one spot for female entertainers with the most likes in Ghana this year.



Gyakie, who rose to fame after her single, ‘Forever’ from her ‘Seed’ EP, top charts in Ghana, Nigerian and Kenya. Daughter to the legendary Nana Acheampong, she seems to break no sweat in breaking records on continental platforms.



In February 20219, she released her first single, ‘Love is Pretty’, which she followed quickly with ‘Never Like This. Her ‘Seed’ EP, which plummeted her into fame, was released the following year. Since she has featured many prominent artists, both local and international.

Currently, Gyakie is an International Business major at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



