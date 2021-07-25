Gyakie opens up on her reason for not dating

Gyakie revealed her reason for being single in a Q&A session on social media

Talented Ghanaian songstress, Gyakie has opened up on her reason for not dating.

If you would recall, Gyakie disclosed in an interview that she’s not in a relationship.



Her reason for being single has been told in a Q&A session.



Answering a question that was posed to her, Gyakie explained why she is not dating.



“Why are you not in love,” a follower asked the rising musician.

Gyakie then answered that she is thinking about how to succeed.



She added that she is not ready for destruction.



In her words, "Cuz at the moment all I wanna do is succeed. Not ready for destructions."