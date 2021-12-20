Gyakie performs with her father, Nana Acheampong for the first time in public

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Sensational Ghanaian songstress, Gyakie and her legendary father, Nana Acheampong have given patrons an epic performance at her maiden Live Experience Concert.

During her thrilling performance, Gyakie invited her father to mount the stage and both delivered exquisitely to the admiration of the audience.



The performance by Gyakie and her Father is the first performance witnessed by



the public ever since the serial hitmaker burst onto the music scene.



The night was filled with high moments as many enjoyed the most of the two.

Nana Acheampong who’s been out of the music scene for a while now excited the crowd with his jam tunes on stage and made some patrons emotional when he gave his daughter, Gyakie a warm hug after their amazing performance on the night and expressed how proud he is of her daughter.



