Gyakie’s ‘SCAR’ tops Apple Music Chart, securing number 1 spot in less than 24 hours

Ghanaian songstress, Gyakie

Gyakie, the sensational afro-fusion artiste has topped the Apple Music chart with her newest single ‘Scar’ featuring North London’s rapper JBee.

The song released on Friday, April 21, 2023, has achieved a record-breaking success by dominating Apple Music Charts in less than 24 hours after its release.



The award-winning songstress, since her debut in 2019, has been taking the music world by storm.



Collaborating with renowned artistes such as Omar Lay, Davido, Blaq Jerzee, Major League DJz, Mayorkun, AKA, Diplo, among others, her unique style and incredible talent have made her a force to be reckoned with. Her hit single ‘Forever’ catapulted her to international fame, amassing over 150 million streams across various platforms.



SCAR, her latest track, is a powerful track detailing love and pain, tells two sides to the story of the hardships in a relationship. Depicting the duality both sonically and lyrically, the story of nuances and layers is heightened through the song’s combination of R&B, hip-hop, and drill.