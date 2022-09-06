1
Gyakie shares ‘killer’ pictures after winning Best West African Artiste in America

Gyakie.jpeg Female artiste, Gyakie

Tue, 6 Sep 2022

Ghanaian singer, Gyakie, has shared some catchy images that speak volumes about her fashion style ahead of a performance in the United Kingdom.

In a group of pictures shared by the young female composer on Instagram, she was captured in a lemon green jumpsuit with captivating makeup and a neatly tied ponytail.

She accompanied her post with the caption, “Good times at the Jazz Cafe in London ???????? Thank you for showing up.”

Her post came right after news circulated that she beat tough competition to win the Best West African Artiste award at Nigeria’s 15th Headies Awards.

The renowned awards show was reported to have been held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, USA on September 4, 2022.

Gyakie was grouped with KiDi(Ghana), Amaarae(Ghana), Angelique Kidjo (Benin), Aya Nakamura (Mali) and Nelson Freitas(Cape Verde) but still came on top.







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
