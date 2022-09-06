Gyakie wins Best West African Artiste in US

Gyakie

Ghanaian singer Gyakie has been awarded the Best West African Artiste at Nigeria’s 15th Headies Awards.

The awards ceremony came off on the night of Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the COBB Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, USA.



The “Forever” hitmaker beat competition from KiDi (Ghana), Amaarae (Ghana), Angelique Kidjo (Benin), Aya Nakamura (Mali) and Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde) to bag the award.



The Afropop singer, an RCA Records signee, was recently presented with a double platinum certification plaque for her debut projects, “Forever” and SEED EP by Sony Music Publishing in Johannesburg, South Africa.



According to the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), the projects have generated over 40,000 units of sales each in the South African Market only.



Gyakie has released another project, My Diary EP. It currently has the songs ‘Something’ and ‘Flames’ featuring Davido.

The songs have featured on charts across Africa.



The Headies Awards



The Headies Awards is Nigeria’s biggest and most anticipated music awards show.



The Best West African Artist category is for artists of West African descent with the most outstanding achievements and impacts across Africa in the year under review.