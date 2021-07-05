Gyaldem Tish grabs another award at Kwahu Music Awards 2021

Reggae dancehall musician, Gyaldem Tish

Source: Michael Ansah, Contributor

The reggae dancehall sensational singer, Gyaldem Tish won the Reggae Dancehall Song of the year award at the just Ended Kwahu Music awards on Saturday, 26th June.

After giving the audience an electrifying and energetic performance, to her surprise, she was named for the award.



According to her, she never expected it since all the nominees in that category really deserved it.



“I was very happy when I was called for this award, thank you all who voted," She said.

She promised her fans more songs this year and that she is never going to rest until she has been heard worldwide. She also pled with all fans and everyone who loves her music to keep following her and never lose hope because the future is bright.



