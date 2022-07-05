Gyedu-Blay Ambolley & His Sekondi Band wow crowd at Festival MED

Videos emerge from the Gyedu-Blay's Europe tour

Sekondi Band takes Ghanaian music to the world



Gyedu-Blay receives applause from music lovers



Ghanaians have shown pride in videos that have emerged from Gyedu-Blay Ambolley and his Sekondi Band's performances from their tour in Europe.



The 75-year-old legendary musician and his crew mounted the stage at this year's Festival MED to perform his timeless tunes, which sent the charged crowd dancing and cheering them on.



They made the nation proud at Portugal’s iconic world music festival, which had on-board singers from around the world. Gyedu-Blay and his band were the only Ghanaians billed to perform.



According to social media users, the scenes from the ground proved that they delivered one of the best performances at the Festival MED 2022.

Earlier, the legendary highlife musician played shows at the Hertme Africa Festival in Holland, one in Paris, Portugal, and a performance at the Jova Beach Party in Italy.



