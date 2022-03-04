Gyedu Blay Ambolley blasts Shatta Wale for claiming ‘Dancehall King’ title

Gyedu Blay Ambolley says Shatta cant claim originality for Jamaican dancehall king title

Gyedu Blay Ambolley calls Shatta Wale a copycat

Gyedu Blay Ambolley credits Jamaica for dancehall songs



Gyedu Blay Ambolley chastises radio stations for promoting false titles



Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, a veteran Ghanaian singer and composer, has criticized Shatta Wale for claiming the Dancehall King title when dancehall music originates from Jamaica.



Speaking on Okay FM with Abeiku Santana, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley said he believes it is preposterous for one to identify himself as the Dancehall King if he is copying from the original.



“Who brought dancehall, it's our brothers from Jamaica. If we sit down here and call ourselves dancehall kings, you are copying and if you are copying how can you call yourself a King.

“Maybe you are copying from somebody. So, if you are copying from somebody that means the person you are copying from is the King,” he said in the March 3, 2022, interview.



The veteran musician went on to accuse radio stations of condoning such claims made by some artistes by playing their music.



“The budding artistes of today come and say all sorts of things like ‘I am a dancehall artiste, I am a dancehall rapper and so on’ and the radios are supporting that.



“We have more than 500 to 700 radio stations all over. Let's say the majority of them are playing dancehall and Shatta Wale and so and so, then what are we trying to tell the world,” he added.



This won't be the first time the veteran artiste has taken on Shatta Wale and called his title a fallacy because he cannot be better than those who created dancehall music.

“You are sitting down here calling yourself Dancehall King, we know that the dancehall was created in Jamaica. So are you a better king than those that created it, you who is an imitator.



“Because we are not being real to ourselves. We don’t have anything that is of our origin coming from our side of this world. We are doing too much of a copy than becoming creative. That is the problem we have,” he added.



