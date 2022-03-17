HD+ goes on tour with the HD+ Keteke Roadshow

HD+ Decoders can be purchased at all Multi TV dealer and Electroland outlets across the country

SES HD PLUS Ghana, the country’s premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider, is going on tour to bring the FeeliFeeli experience of HD quality TV viewing closer to people’s homes.

These roadshows, dubbed HD+ Keteke, will feature an HD+ branded truck led by the Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobetu and supported by popular musicians such as Mr Drew, Amerado Burner and others.



The HD+ Keteke roadshow will commence on 18 March in Techiman and then close its first season in Kumasi by the end of May 2022.



The HD+ Keteke roadshow, which starts in Techiman on 18 March, will move to Takoradi on 15 April and closes its first season in Kumasi on 20 May 2022. For those who love HD content, these roadshows come at an opportune time, as they are able to enjoy discounts up to 40% when purchasing the HD+ Decoder during this period. With the HD+ Decoder you get features such as the ability to pause, record and rewind live TV.



You can also watch TV on the go via the My HD PLUS mobile app on mobile phone and tablets with free data that is provided. As the HD+ Service delivers crystal clear high-definition pictures, the HD+ Keteke roadshow is set to thrill TV viewers it comes into contact with.

Commenting on this initiative, Theodore Asampong, Director at SES HD PLUS Ghana said “We have received positive response from the public since HD+ began operations in Ghana. Over 40,000 homes already enjoy their favourite channels in high-definition quality via the HD+ service.



With the exciting line up of celebrities, musicians and a drama troupe, the tour promises to be fun and exciting as we get closer to TV homes to share the story about how HD+ is delivering world class TV viewing experiences to TV homes in Ghana. The tour will start with a float through the principal streets of towns visited during the day and will be climaxed with a musical concert later in the evening.”



HD+ Decoders can be purchased at all Multi TV dealer and Electroland outlets across the country and activated on any mobile network by dialling *879# to unlock the HD viewing experience.