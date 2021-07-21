HONE7 to host 'Coming to Africa' virtual music concert in Ghana

The event is scheduled for Saturday

Source: Ebo Safo, Contributor

Renowned American female singer and songwriter Brittani Youman, known on the world music scene as HONE7, is set together to host and headline a virtual musical concert dubbed “HONE7 Coming To Africa” in Ghana.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 24, 2021 and will be live on TV XYZ



The show will also be streamed live on all the social media platforms of the artiste including her YouTube and Facebook handles.



The event aims to welcome HONE7 officially to Ghana from America, and also promote her new Coming to Africa EP which features great tunes



Some Ghanaian artistes expected to perform on the night includes Renner, Brada Yawda, Samuel G and D’Lioness.



HONE7 who is also an actress hails from DeSoto, Texas but was born and raised in Tatum in Texas.

Being organised by 90 Degrees Tribe, Honey Music (USA) and NMS Records, the event, according to the organisers, would be bigger and even more spectacular.



There will also be other surprise performers on the night to complete the excitement.



HONE7 will be performing some of her hit songs such as ‘Life’, ‘War Cry’, ‘Dumsor’, ‘Whoa’, ‘Wonder’, ‘A Little Bit’, ‘Melani’, and ‘Time’, and host of others.



The event would see the performers keeping patrons on their feet in a party atmosphere throughout the night.



The female American artiste recently visited Ghana to promote her songs as well as collaborate with some of the local artistes.