Hadzi Vodu - Nor Agbe

Hadzi Vodo

Sikakpe Sosu Agboado known in entertainment circles as Hadzi Vodo unleashes an Extended Play(EP) dubbed "Agoo".

The new EP according to the Afrobeats/Afro Pop artiste features five songs that he believes his fans and music lovers will love and also push his career to the next level.



Hazdi Vodo is also planning on using this EP to create a solid fanbase for his brand and movement especially from the Volta Region and beyond.



Some of the songs on the EP are already out and the budding talents say the signs are positive.



Nor Agbe is the second song to be released from the yet-to-be-released EP. Nor Agbe is a Ewe word that literally means ‘Live Life’.

Produced, mixed and mastered by Beatz Dakay Production



Below is a link to the song. Stream and share with friends.



YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/ctL7Sm3H8zE



Audiomack Link: https://audiomack.com/hadzi-vodu/song/nor-agbe