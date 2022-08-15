0
Menu
Entertainment

Hadzi Vodu - Nor Agbe

Hadzi Vodo02 Hadzi Vodo

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: loud Mouth

Sikakpe Sosu Agboado known in entertainment circles as Hadzi Vodo unleashes an Extended Play(EP) dubbed "Agoo".

The new EP according to the Afrobeats/Afro Pop artiste features five songs that he believes his fans and music lovers will love and also push his career to the next level.

Hazdi Vodo is also planning on using this EP to create a solid fanbase for his brand and movement especially from the Volta Region and beyond.

Some of the songs on the EP are already out and the budding talents say the signs are positive.

Nor Agbe is the second song to be released from the yet-to-be-released EP. Nor Agbe is a Ewe word that literally means ‘Live Life’.

Produced, mixed and mastered by Beatz Dakay Production

Below is a link to the song. Stream and share with friends.

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/ctL7Sm3H8zE

Audiomack Link: https://audiomack.com/hadzi-vodu/song/nor-agbe

Source: loud Mouth
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
GRA disassociates itself from Col. Damoah's comments against SP
Former Health Minister Samuel Nuamah Donkor is dead
Allotey Jacobs reacts to Hopeson Adorye's comments at Alan's health walk
NPP's JFK sacks Hopeson Adorye from his team
Hopeson Adorye attacks Bawumia camp as he 'runs' away from tribalistic comments
My husband can't cook - Bridget Otoo
Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared
What wrong did I do to NDC? – Kwame Sefa Kayi tackles Asiedu Nketia over Kokrokoo boycott
Heated exchange as Nhyiaeso MP clashes with campaign team member on live radio
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM