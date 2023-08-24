Hailing Nigerian artistes who infuse Ghanaian dialects in their songs is hypocrisy – Stay Jay

Ghanaian rapper, Stay Jay

Ghanaian rapper, Stay Jay, has debunked the assertion that most of his colleagues are copying from their Nigerian counterparts.

He argued on Property FM in Cape Coast that Nigerian artistes are rather infusing Ghanaian words in their songs to gain attention.



“I don’t think I’ll agree with anyone who says Ghanaian artistes are copying the Nigerian artistes and their way of singing lately.



“We are not following their style but if Nigerian artistes sing and infuse Ghanaian dialects like Twi in their songs then Ghanaians hail them. Nowadays if you’ve observed most of the Nigerian artistes are infusing Ghanaian words like Odo, Odo yewu, waakye, banku, among others in their songs," he established.

He added that Ghana and Nigeria share a special bond and as such it is best for both countries to support each other rather than fuel unnecessary rivalry.



“So definitely the two countries that is Ghana and Nigeria are siblings and also neighbours and that’s how it’s supposed to be.”