Hajia4Real flaunts her customized Porsche inside her luxurious mansion

Ghanaian Socialite, Mona4reall

Ghanaians socialite, businesswoman, and singer formerly known as Hajia4Real but now Mona4Real has put her customized pink Porsche on full display in a couple of new pictures that has been sighted on her IG page.

The “Badder Than” crooner is undoubtedly amongst the few genuine rich female celebrities we have in the country.



Unlike others who borrow cars and other expensive things to flaunt on the internet, Hajia4Real stays true to herself and only shares things she owns on her social media pages.



According to checks, Hajia4Real’s Porsche Coupe costs around $110,200 which is very costly.

She took the pictures inside her million-dollar East Legon mansion as she rocked an all pink designer outfit to match the color of her car.



