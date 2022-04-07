0
‘Half naked’ Stephanie Benson exposes a ‘Sugar Boy’ online

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It appears Stephanie Benson’s ‘sex appeal web’ has captured an ‘unlucky’ young man who expressed interest in the Ghanaian singer via Instagram Direct Message.

Stephanie, whiles disclosing his ordeal with the said young man, took to social media to lambast him for not looking ‘appetizing’ enough.

Establishing that he isn’t her type, Stephanie said she was disappointed in his ‘skinny’ appearance, which to her is a total turn-off.

According to the ‘one more’ hitmaker, she could have considered his interest if he had suited her taste.

Stephanie made these statements whiles sharing a picture of a slim shirtless young man on her timeline.

“This guy reaches out to me and says, Steph can I be your Sugar boy? I told him to send me a picture, I might be interested and he sends me this. *Shares a picture of a skinny young man*… This sugar boy, nobody wants to f*ck. There’s a saying that every man with a huge penis has a huge thumb. Even my thumb is bigger than that boy’s head. Times are hard, so maybe that is all I can get. Young man I’m sorry, as for this one I’ll pass it to somebody to use as a toothpick,” she asserted while rocking just a pant and a T-shirt.

Chancing upon Stephanie’s post, some social media users have hilariously reacted while others joined in mocking the young man.

Watch the video below:





