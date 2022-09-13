Hamamat Montia graces New York Fashion Week with her baby bump

Hamamat Montia at NYFW

Ghanaian beauty queen and cosmetic entrepreneur, Hamamat Montia, walked on the runway at this year's New York Fashion Week (NYFW) rocking her baby bump.

Hamamat modelled in the spring/summer collection of Studio 189, a Ghanaian fashion brand based in Osu.



She was also featured on Vogue Runway in a photo that captured her oozing with African goodness, right from her smooth and clear skin to her protruding belly bump, which she rocked with so much pride.



In an Instagram post on Monday, she highlighted the strength of African women, adding that being pregnant is an honour despite the difficulties that come with it.



"To all pregnant women: being pregnant is an honour no matter how difficult it may seem to love the new body , skin and feelings you have. Allow your body to naturally prepare for the new life ahead - let No amount of hyperpigmentation, stretch marks or fat keep you from shinning bright," parts of her caption read.



For months, Hamamat, known for the promotion of Ghanaian shea butter, has carried her pregnancy with joy.

She constantly shares photos of her growing pregnancy in posts on Instagram.



Check out the posts below:

















OPD/BOG