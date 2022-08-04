Hamamat Montia stuns in growing baby bump photos

Beauty queen, Hamamat Montia

When Ghanaian beauty queen and entrepreneur, Hamamat Montia in June, released her first baby bump photos to confirm her pregnancy, fans were super excited and sent congratulatory messages to her.

It was quite uncertain whether she had already delivered or was still carrying baby number three.



Following the big announcement on the occasion of this year's Father's Day, Hamamat was spotted in public places rocking her baby bump with pride.



The 34-year-old in the past weeks has been flaunting her bump on her Instagram page, where admirers can't get enough of the Melanin queen who is nicknamed the queen of Shea Butter.



Hammat has showcased her blossoming baby bump in several photoshoots to highlight the strength of the African woman.



In one of the photos shared she wrote: "Embracing a new chapter of motherhood. No matter what the material world tells you. Children are a blessing. May to be blessed with children."



GhanaWeb has put together some of the favourite looks from the yummy mummy:

