Hammer, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo apologize for attacking each other

Da’ Hammer, a music producer, has apologized to Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, an entertainment journalist and critic for attacking his personality in a Facebook post which the former wrote to defend Shatta Wale’s recent uncouth behaviour on a live TV show.



According to Asamoah Baidoo, the entertainment journalist, he did not write the post on his Facebook timeline to defend the dancehall musician, but rather to defend the music industry.



Hammer explained on United Showbiz broadcast Saturday and monitored by GhanaWeb that “Too many times, we are falling victim to such attacks from the talking point; the media. The case here is not what he [Shatta Wale] has done before or someone that he has fought with, but I’m addressing the issue at hand.

I won’t judge someone today depending on what he has done before, so whatever people feel is not what my post was addressing, but the issue at hand. My post was basically out of disappointment. I was angry at Arnold…I was disappointed because the “bad guy” that Wale was perceived to be, he humbled himself and gave Arnold some respect and I thought Arnold will do the same to the musician.”



Hammer continued: “I realized that, Arnold wanted to make his point like a detriment of the show because there is no way Wale will be quiet. If Arnold had reiterated his point that Wale appears to be a confused artiste, he [Wale] would have been quiet for last Saturday’s programme to go on […] I was hurt so, I reached out to my phone and wrote that post [on my Facebook timeline].



I don’t regret anything I said apart from his personal attack. Everything that I said was true; talking to him personally, I was angry and I said what I wanted to say to him. On that note, I apologize to him for attacking his person but what I said concerning what we are going through as an industry, it is true and I feel like he should have taken the higher ground, and permitted the show to go on by compromising on something very small.”



Arnold Asamoah Baidoo in accepting Hammer's apology expressed his reservations with Hammer’s social media post and suggested that Hammer could have written his post better, but “however I accept the apology”.



Asamoah Baidoo, the entertainment journalist, added that after seeing Hammer’s post, he had to respond in a ‘subliminal’ manner because of Hammer's achievements and the respect he, Arnold, had for Hammer.

“However, with my small post which was directed at him, if it worried him; Hammer, forgive me as well,” Asamoah Baidoo, said.



Background



Da’ Hammer in a write-up on his social media timeline had questioned why people hate Shatta Wale and added that saying someone is confused is disrespectful no matter the reason.



He pointed out that understanding is relative. So, Arnold does not understand Shatta Wale; that it did not call for the confused and inconsistent tag.



Arnold Asamoah Baidoo also responded and questioned whether Da’ Hammer was a leader.

Asamoah Baidoo wrote, “Leaders? We are f**ked! Da Hammer, for a moment, I wish you were my peer, contemporary – anka [Twi; subjunctive] you will clap for me! Out of reverence to your legendary status; which I have now limited to works and not ‘brains’, I will let you sleep easy, very easy!.



Da’ Hammer did not take that lightly. He went hard on Arnold when he posted a picture of a fish with an ominous caption warning Arnold, and also called him out on his finances as Shatta Wale did.



He wrote in pidgin English and shorthand, “Look am, Arnold wan handle me with subliminal shots. Lol. Why do writers have this perception say brains be English grammar? If ibi so like we dey way ahead of the Chinese massa. Like by now ibi u sef dey pay UTV… U no go need the tnt or per diem sef. Massa, do not throw lame shots at me… I move different. I have been around, I saw u grow... regardless, I still respect your person cos u earned it… This isn’t personal. You were disrespectful, and that’s it. Nothing more. U can disagree with someone, but you can’t call them confused. Because you disagree. Simplicita.”



