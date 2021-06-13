Hammer defends Shatta Wale, scolds Arnold for being ‘disrespectful’

Hammer of the Last Two

Renowned music producer, Hammer of The Last Two Music Group, has mounted a spirited defense for Shatta Wale following the musician’s comportment on UTV’s United Showbiz, Saturday.

The dancehall musician who had been described by Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo as “confused and inconsistent” expressed fury and asked the journalist to retract and apologise to him as he deemed the description insulting.



Arnold however maintained that the description was apt and was evident in Shatta Wale’s State of the Industry Address. While positing that some of the statements captured in Shatta Wale’s address were fallacies, he argued that the musician’s suggestion that radio and TV stations should “give Ghana music 90% of the airwaves and spread 10% for the other countries” had been discussed by pundits in the past. These pundits, he noted, did not get the support of Shatta Wale; the musician, rather lambasted them, labeled them poor and jobless.



In a Facebook post, Hammer said it was erroneous for Arnold to have described Shatta Wale as a confused artiste.



Despite admitting that Arnold’s “level of intelligence and level-headedness” cannot be underestimated, Hammer said “no matter what you think, your disrespectful public utterance of your opinion on another person is rubbish and totally irrelevant and should remain in your head, I’m sorry. The ethics of your trade should teach you better.”



He added: "Do you know how many people have been called confused and crazy in history, just because they were misunderstood, only for them to change the narrative that eventually went on to influence society for the better? Arnold, you should know better. A few tantrums and politically incorrect outbursts from star boy and so what!!"

Below is Hammer's full post



What’s with all this ugly hate on social media.



Confused is disrespectful no matter how u spin it, and being a journalist certainly gives u no right to call someone confused.



If his methods confuse u let it be known cos that would mean it’s relative to u, nothing wrong if his ways confuse u... just don’t try to generalize it as a tag. It wouldn’t be the first time something has eluded another individual in this life. That’s actually why there’s a saying that “ppl fear what they don’t understand”.



Do u knw how many ppl have been called confused and crazy in history, just cos they were misunderstood, only for them to change the narrative that eventually went on to influence society for the better?

Arnold u shld knw better. A few tantrums and politically incorrect outbursts from star boy and so what!!



U forget we made him this way? The cruelty of this industry swallowed him and spit him out, the only difference here is the fact that he fought back and created success however way possible... what be this!!! The guy is actually trying to go beyond himself to move the industry into a better space and u think u knw better because of 2 lame examples of Nigerian genres u cited?



Me myself I don’t agree with the idea of one Genre to represent GH but can’t I have that opinion without being disrespectful?



Sometimes you guys sound like u wanted to be musicians and it didn’t work out.



And I can’t believe ppl are celebrating u for being so disrespectful to another human being in the name of what, opinion? Nonsense, are u psychologist?

U ppl live quietly behind closed doors with your imperfections and just because someone’s life is public u think u can have an opinion?



And the ppl who’ve taken to social media gloating and thinking someone stood up to the giant... saying shatta is not intelligent shatta be idiot, Arnold owned him on the show blah blah etc. you’re just expressing your pain of not being as recognized as he is or having his success. Keep quiet and go and hide in shame.



Do u actually think the measurement of wisdom and intelligence is talking talking or who can forge the most clever remarks about others? Have u ever seen a self made successful fool before... that’s cos Stupidity will never allow success to find u. If u don’t believe me do your research. Find me a successful fool.



Arnold u be my guy and I’ve sat on a couple of committees and boards with u, so I’m privy to your level of intelligence and level headedness but pls no matter what u think, your disrespectful public utterance of your opinion on another person is rubbish and totally irrelevant and shld remain in your head, I’m sorry. The ethics of your trade shld teach u better.



Considering your basis for your stands of his Ghana hilife part of his speech, Nothing he said is consistent with your harsh remarks of confused and inconsistency on his person. U could have easily said u don’t agree with him and the matter will make progress, rendering your criticism a constructive one.

But no, u want to reiterate to feed your ego as being right.



Confused ppl don’t successfully run a business for 8yrs continues with the record of being the hardest working artist we’ve known in recent times.



Only levelheadedness brings success and Growth.



