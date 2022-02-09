Hammer’s eulogy to Ebony Reigns hailed as the best tribute so far

Ebony Reigns

Ebony remembered

Hammer releases song in memory of Ebony Reigns



Ebony celebrated



News of the death of Ebony Reigns shook the industry. Although death is inevitable and matters not one’s status, circumstances surrounding her demise, the fact that she was young, very talented, and was at her prime, made the news more devastating, triggering tears and tributes from virtually everyone.



The tributes came in different forms – from social media posts, commentaries on radio and television to songs by several musicians.



Joining the chorus of tributes to Ebony Reigns was Hammer of the Last Two Music Group who assembled audio clips, laid them on an infectious beat amidst touching poetry from Poetress and harmonies from Worlasi.

“Singing in a flawless melody, centerstage before the King of Kings. Her light will never fade from our memories… We give her body back to mother earth like a flower in full bloom”, recited Poetress.



Titled ‘Remember Ebony’, the Hip-hop piece had bites from Abeiku Santana, Shatta Wale, and Obrafour who advised all to take note of the fact that death can lay its icy hands on anyone at any point in time, hence one should be minded about one’s actions.



Four years on, Ebony is being remembered as her family has commemorated her passing. In a post shared by Hammer, some commenters commended Hammer for such a record. Prior to this, some pundits and music lovers had openly hailed Hammer for a good job done.



Ebony Reigns, real name Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died on February 8, 2018. The twenty-year-old Ghanaian dancehall artiste, died in a fatal accident, whiles travelling from Sunyani to Accra.



According to a report from the Ghana Police Service, Ebony, and the two others in the jeep, lost their lives after their car collided with an oncoming VIP bus, when their driver tried to avoid a heap of sand in their lane.

Listen to the song below







View her Timepath below;



