Hanks Anuku reacts to video of him sitting alone and drinking

After a video clip that captured Hanks Anuku sitting alone and drinking went viral, the Nollywood actor and his team have in an Instagram post dismissed assertions he is extremely depressed or mentally unstable.



An Instagram handle, rebaiuhuruofficial, believed to be the account of a member of Hanks Anuku's team refuted the claims while noting that the veteran is sound and well.



The team member expressed concern over what he said are false claims and urged persons who are bent on tarnishing the reputation of the actor to desist from the act or face the consequence.



“When people need hype, this is the kind of thing they do just to get some clicks and likes on their post… Whoever owns this page, be careful before your Ancestors will SLAP you spiritual SLAP”, parts of the post read.

“In the past, they said HIV, recently said he’s dead, but Hank is still strong, alive… People should please show some respect… Hank is not in Ghana; he is currently in Nigeria working on movie projects and just finished another new movie called (OVIE WHISKEY) alongside ZUBBY MICHAEL… and he will be in Ghana to address things with the president”, he added.



A few moments after the communication was made, Hanks Anuku shared a screenshot of the post with the caption: “I forgive who ever did that, even if they are here or not Chale. Jah na my defence n defender.”



On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, it was reported that Hanks Anuku had been spotted under a streetlight drinking alone at dawn. In a video clip that went viral, a yet-to-be-identified person believed to have shot the video could be heard calling on people to come to the aid of the actor.



“This guy is gone ooo, make you come help am, Nigerian celebrities, actors and actresses…this guy is gone,” the unidentified man said.



