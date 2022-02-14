Happy 18th anniversary to us - Samira celebrates Bawumia

Second lady, Samira Bawumia and husband, Vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Samira Bawumia's message to husband

Samira and Bawumia mark their 18th wedding anniversary with love



Ghanaians pray for Samira and her husband



Ghana's Second Lady, Samira Bawumia on Monday, February 14 which marks Valentines Day celebrated her 18th wedding anniversary to her husband, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Samira in an Instagram post published a photo where she was locking eyes with Dr Bawumia whom she calls her 'sweetheart'.



The post which has attracted tons of congratulatory messages read: "Happy 18th Wedding Anniversary, Sweetheart."



It is a double celebration for the two as lovers worldwide are marking Valentines Day.

Her followers again offered special prayers for them and asked God to strengthen the bond between them.



A handler @sandynt1 on Instagram left a beautiful comment under the Second Lady's post. She wrote: "God bless your union. More anniversaries to celebrate."



Another @amina.alhassan.12 added: "Happy Anniversary to our second and most admired couple of the century.vWishing you Allah’s continues blessings."



See Samira Bawumia's post below:



