0
Menu
Entertainment

Happy FM's Docta Cann laid to rest

1654984003287 610x400 Docta Cann was laid to rest on Saturday

Sun, 12 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The final funeral rites of the late Francis Ebo Cann has been held.

The late Happy FM broadcaster who was known widely as Docta Cann was laid to rest on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra.

Family members, loved ones, colleagues from Happy FM and a host of industry players thronged the funeral grounds to pay their last respect to the late presenter.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mr. Mark Okraku Mantey was at the Obra Spot to pay his last respect to the late Docta Cann.

Docta Cann died on Friday, March 25, 2022, after a short ailment.

He was the host of Happy FM's ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ show.

The late Doctor Cann also hosted Happy FM’s weekend entertainment program, ‘Showbiz Xtra’.

He was born to Mr. Francis Sylvester Cann and Mrs. Gloria Ofosua of Saltpond, Central Region.

Cann was married to Mrs. Dorcas Cann whom he had three children with.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Terrorism: Ghana making Nigeria's mistakes – Adam Bonna
What Togbe Afede XIV thinks about composition of Council of State
You Overstepped - Rev. Lawrence Tetteh Slams Adom-otchere
How This Man Became Ghana's Only Head Of State To Resign From Office 1
From Luxurious Private Jets To #Dropthatchamber How Okudzeto Ablakwa Has Kept Akufo-addo In Check
Paul Adom-otchere Breaks Silence On Taking Togbe Afede's Car For Wedding
Wakaso 3, Jordan Ayew 7 Rating Black Stars Players In 4-1 Defeat To Japan
Refrain From Your Divisive Acts, Apologise To Togbe – ‘Angry’ Ewe Group Warns Adom-otchere
Injunction Hits Nana Otuo Siriboe, Others Over Enstoolment Of New Juaben Omanhen
Why Should I Criticize Akufo-addo When I Have Access To Him - Adom-otchere