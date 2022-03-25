7
Happy FM’s Doctor Cann is dead

Cann Nee.jpeg Doctor Cann has been reported dead

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular broadcaster, Doctor Cann, has been reported dead.

The cause of his death is unknown.

Following the announcement of his demise on social media, March 25, 2022, friends and colleagues from the entertainment fraternity, have poured in their condolences.

The late Doctor Cann was the host of Happy FM’s weekend entertainment show ‘Showbiz Xtra’ and late drivetime show ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’.

Originally known as Francis Ebo Cann, the late Doctor Cann was born to Mr. Francis Sylvester Cann and Mrs. Gloria Ofosua.

Doctor Cann hails from Saltpond in the Central region and was married to Mrs Dorcas Cann.

He left behind two sons namely Nigel and Nino Cann.

Prior to working with HappyFM, the late Dr Cann worked with Sunrise FM in Koforidua, GBC radio in Accra and Radio Winbay in Cape Coast.

