HappyFMMasssWedding: ATL brings glam to the sixteenth edition

Source: Happy FM

Akosombo Textiles (ATL) has renewed its commitment to supporting the Happy FM Mass Wedding. The company will provide fabric for all couples for the event as they walk down the aisle on February 14, 2022.

Happy FM Mass Wedding, which is in its sixteenth year, is a community investment initiative that supports couples who want to be joined in Holy Matrimony.



Speaking about the partnership between Happy FM, organizers of the plush annual Happy FM Mass Wedding, and Akosombo Textiles, Programmes Manager, Elwoode Mantey said:



"We want the couples to walk down the aisle right, and one of the key things is what the couples wear. ATL is a fabric brand whose beautiful prints will give our couples the glamour and sophistication they need to start their marriage journey. We started the African print-themed wedding last year and ATL came on board. This year, we are taking it to another level. This year’s event will be a garden wedding and with ATL providing fabric, we look forward to a blend of contemporary and traditional designs to bring to fruition a glamourous wedding event.

Speaking on behalf of Akosombo Textiles, Head of Sales & Marketing, Petra Aba Asamoah stated, “we are excited to continue to support Happy FM in this initiative. Traditionally, fabrics are an integral part of all our cultural celebrations and for us to be able to support this event is further testament to our commitment to our culture and traditions.”



Mass wedding is sponsored by HD+, Tasty Tom Jollof mix. EDC investments limited, PMI Logistics, Awake Natural mineral water, College of Counselling and Psychology, Cake Tekniks, Aliquah Home of Fashion, Adwen Clothing, Purple Protocols, Silver Hair Cut and Silver Hair, 2nd Image and Twinnie Krafts"



The Happy FM Mass Wedding is slated for 14th February, at the Wan- Shi Gardens, Asylum Down.