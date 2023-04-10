0
Harold Ameyah and wife make first public appearance after wedding brouhaha

Harold And Wife Irene Harold and wife, Irene

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor Harold Ameyah and his wife, Irene, have made their first public appearance since their wedding brouhaha.

In an Instagram post shared by blogger, Gh Kwaku, the couple attended the Executive Director of Emy Africa, Kojo Soboh's birthday bash, where they looked stylish and beamed with smiles as they greeted guests.

IN the said video, Harold was seen hugging people and being his bubbly self, however, his wife, Irene, appeared to be a bit shy as almost everyone had their cameras on her.

The couple had faced criticism during their wedding, with some online users mocking Irene's appearance and suggesting that Harold was more attractive than his bride.

Harold responded to these trolls on Twitter, stating that his wife was beautiful.

The couple also capitalised on their newfound fame and announced that they were going to share their marriage story on a YouTube channel, where they will answer questions and provide insight into their relationship.

