Has Rihanna and her ‘baby daddy’ Asap Rocky broken up?

Asap Anhd Rihanna3.png Rihanna is in the third trimester of her pregnancy and is expecting her first child with Asap Rocky

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rihanna and Asap Rocky reportedly facing relationship crises

Asap Rocky allegedly cheats on Rihanna

Rihanna trends on Twitter amidst breakup rumours

It appears all is not well in the camp of Rihanna and the father of her child, Asap Rocky, as the two have reportedly broken up.

The news which is currently in circulation on social media was first announced by popular international fashion blogger, LOUIS_via_ROMA.

It was contained in a series of tweets shared by the blogger that ASAP was in an amorous relationship with Amina Muaddi, Rihanna’s business partner.

Amina was reportedly in charge of designing Rihanna’s Fenty’s footwear brand and even shared pictures of her baby bump recently on social media.

“Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label.” LOUIS_via_ROMA shared on Twitter on April 14, 2022.

Several foreign websites and social media users have since waded into the ongoing development thereby skyrocketing Rihanna to top Twitter trends.

However, the couple has not made any official comment on their relationship status.







Who is Amina Muaddi

Amina is a celebrity shoe designer and she was brought up in Italy. At the moment, she is residing in Paris.

In the past, she has worked with many A-listers from Hollywood such as Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and more.

The entrepreneur has been featured in Vogue many times.

She recently did a collaboration with Rihanna’s Fenty and the fashion experts appreciated her for the big move as well.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AMINA MUADDI ????????‍♀️ (@aminamuaddi)











Source: www.ghanaweb.com
