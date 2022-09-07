0
Hassan Ayariga outdoors a vintage 1948 Cadillac on his 50th birthday

Car Car.jpeg Hassan's vintage car worth hundreds of thousands of dollars

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Birthdays come with so many gifts and surprises, but this year, it was a gift that will forever be remembered by the All People's Congress (APC) leader, Hassan Ayariga.

On September 6, 2022, the politician celebrated his 50th birthday with a glamorous party at his home with some family and friends in attendance.

The catch at the party was an eye-candy gift that had everyone talking: a 1948 convertible black Cardillac.

Speaking with GhanaWeb, the politician disclosed that his vintage Cadillac, wrapped in a yellow bow tie, was worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The unique design and model got guests to take a closer look at the ride, which became more or less the side attraction for people who attended the event.

The likes of Kafui Dey, Giovanni Caleb, the birthday man, Hassan Ayariga, and some public figures took turns taking pictures in front of or beside the whip while they enjoyed their time with the APC leader.

Check the ride below:<.b>











ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
