Entertainment

Have a child with someone you don't love - Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson 7 4.png Yvonne Nelson shares her thoughts about what a relationship should be like

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Couples in love fall in love and fight on social media

Popular actress talks about expanding her family

Yvonne Nelson talks about her relationship

Award-winning actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson has suggested that it is appropriate and good to have a child with a person you have no deep affection for.

“I feel like when you wanna have a kid, it should be even with someone you are not in love with because the moment the sole-called husband goes to cheat... they will do it and you catch feelings and you are going mad. People catch feelings, they go mad and fight on social media,” she said on Hitz FM.

She backed her claim with the explanation that in cases where the couple is not in love with each other, none will be hurt when the other cheats.

Yvonne Nelson also added that she wished to expand her family with the hopes of expanding her legacy.

The 36-year-old actress and mother of Ryn Roberts, revealed plans to have more children following her separation from British photographer boyfriend Jamie Roberts.

According to the mother of one, she came close to having a second child last year but work got in the way of her dream.

The celebrated Ghanaian movie producer added that she wouldn't like to have just a single child especially when she has a fortune enough to cater for up to six children.

