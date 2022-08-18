Have mercy on me, please forgive me – Paa George begs Fadda Dickson

Veteran actor, Paa George

Veteran actor, Paa George has pleaded with Fadda Dickson Narh, the Managing Director of Despite Media Group, to forgive his iniquities and resume the support system which has been withdrawn.

The 85-year-old actor in an interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM monitored by GhanaWeb said Fadda Dickson who is well known for his benevolence has refused to answer his calls nor has the media mogul rendered any form of support to him.



Unsure what could have caused the change of mind, Paa George contemplated if it was a result of the decision to promote a spiritual money doubling campaign ‘sika gari’, a step he said was influenced by hunger.



“He used to give me products and money. I don’t know if it’s because of my sika gari affiliation… he has stopped,” Paa George said in the Twi language.



The ace actor mentioned that due to how pressing the issue is, he has tried severally to communicate to Fadda Dickson through colleagues and staff but to no avail, adding that all phone calls have gone unanswered.

“I’ve spoken to Akrobeto since he works with him that if I have erred in any way, he should let me know so I apologise for him to continue assisting me. That has not been fruitful yet; I’ve told Louis as well. Fadda doesn’t pick my calls,” he said while pleading with Roger Quartey, a film director who now works with UTV as director of programmes.



“I’ve worked with Roger for a very long time. So, he should forgive me if I’ve wronged him and continue helping me.”



Paa George, however, commended actors Agya Koo, Akrobeto, Nana Ama McBrown, Kwaku Manu and others for the financial assistance given him.



BB